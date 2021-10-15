Aave (AAVE) Reaches Market Cap of $3.97 Billion

Aave (CURRENCY:AAVE) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 15th. Over the last seven days, Aave has traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Aave coin can now be bought for approximately $300.45 or 0.00483805 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Aave has a total market capitalization of $3.97 billion and approximately $216.25 million worth of Aave was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001609 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.00 or 0.00043471 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002516 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $124.95 or 0.00201203 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56.88 or 0.00091590 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001610 BTC.

Aave Coin Profile

Aave (AAVE) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 2nd, 2020. Aave’s total supply is 16,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,213,568 coins. Aave’s official message board is medium.com/@ethlend1 . Aave’s official Twitter account is @AaveAave and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Aave is /r/ETHlend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Aave is ethlend.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Aave is a decentralized non-custodial money market protocol where users can participate as depositors or borrowers. Depositors provide liquidity to the market to earn a passive income, while borrowers are able to borrow in an overcollateralized (perpetually) or undercollateralized (one-block liquidity) fashion. The goal of Aave as a protocol is to bring decentralized finance to the masses. Aave protocol has been audited and secured. The protocol is completely open source, which allows anyone to interact with Aave user interface client, API or directly with the smart contracts on the Ethereum network.. Feel free to refer to the White Paper for a deeper dive into Aave Protocol mechanisms. Aave (LEND) is migrating to Aave (AAVE), please refer to the following announcement. “

Buying and Selling Aave

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aave directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aave should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aave using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

