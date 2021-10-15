AAX Token (AAB) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $29,584.00

AAX Token (CURRENCY:AAB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 15th. One AAX Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.80 or 0.00001306 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. AAX Token has a market capitalization of $6.01 million and $29,584.00 worth of AAX Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, AAX Token has traded 0.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001630 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.81 or 0.00043704 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00002490 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $126.38 or 0.00205976 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $56.88 or 0.00092708 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001630 BTC.

AAX Token Profile

AAX Token (AAB) is a coin. AAX Token’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,500,005 coins. The Reddit community for AAX Token is https://reddit.com/r/AAXExchange . AAX Token’s official Twitter account is @AAXExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . AAX Token’s official message board is medium.com/aaxexchange . AAX Token’s official website is aab.aax.com/en

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in November 2019, AAX is the world's first cryptocurrency exchange to be powered by LSEG Technology's Millennium Exchange – the same matching engine that powers London Stock Exchange. It is also the first of its kind to have joined the London Stock Exchange Group's (LSEG) Partner Platform. More than a token, AAB is an integral part of AAX, providing special benefits to users, and a means to be part of the growth of the exchange. It is built to serve as a bridge between digital and traditional assets, retail and professional traders, takers and market makers, the exchange and its partners, and it will be deeply integrated with AAX’s upcoming product expansion. “

Buying and Selling AAX Token

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AAX Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AAX Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AAX Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

