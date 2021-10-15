Accor’s (ACCYY) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

Accor (OTCMKTS:ACCYY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Accor in a research report on Monday, September 27th. AlphaValue downgraded shares of Accor to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Accor in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Accor in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Accor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS:ACCYY traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.37. The stock had a trading volume of 30,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,444. Accor has a 52 week low of $4.96 and a 52 week high of $8.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.49.

Accor SA engages in the operation and investment in hotel properties. It operates through the following business segments: Hotel Services, Hotel Assets, and New Businesses. The Hotel Services segment corresponds to AccorHotels business as a hotel manager and franchisor. The Hotel Assets segment comprises the group’s owned and leased hotels.

