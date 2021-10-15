Actinium (ACM) Trading 0% Lower Over Last Week

Actinium (CURRENCY:ACM) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 15th. Actinium has a market capitalization of $761,531.16 and approximately $10,602.00 worth of Actinium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Actinium coin can now be bought for about $0.0215 or 0.00000035 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Actinium has traded down 0% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Actinium alerts:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000196 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000046 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded 42.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000013 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About Actinium

Actinium is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Actinium’s total supply is 35,465,750 coins. The Reddit community for Actinium is /r/ActiniumCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Actinium’s official Twitter account is @ActiniumCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. Actinium’s official website is actinium.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Actinium is a decentralized digital asset that uses blockchain technology to bring cryptocurrency to all customers and stores through safety and easiness of use. The Actinium is mineable through the use of Lyra2z as a PoW algorithm that brings an energy efficient algorithm, keeps GPU cards from overheating, lowers the efficiency-gap between AMD and NVIDIA GPUs. Actinium also offers a mobile wallet and a hardware wallet (Ledger Nano S & Ledger Blue). Built on Litecoin source code, ACM is a medium of exchange within the Actinium network. “

Actinium Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Actinium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Actinium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Actinium using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Actinium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Actinium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.