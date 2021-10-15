Adagio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADGI) Trading Up 4.7%

Adagio Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ADGI)’s stock price was up 4.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $32.49 and last traded at $32.32. Approximately 11,988 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 678,992 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.87.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ADGI shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Adagio Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Adagio Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim began coverage on Adagio Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Adagio Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company.

Get Adagio Therapeutics alerts:

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.44.

Adagio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, September 19th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.62. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Adagio Therapeutics Inc will post -2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adagio Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ADGI)

Adagio Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of antibody-based solutions for infectious diseases with pandemic potential. Adagio Therapeutics Inc is based in WALTHAM, Mass.

Further Reading: Put Option

Receive News & Ratings for Adagio Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adagio Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.