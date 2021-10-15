Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) Short Interest Update

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,350,000 shares, a drop of 44.9% from the September 15th total of 6,080,000 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,890,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 9.8% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 33,613 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 2,987 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 0.9% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 355,853 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 34.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,670 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 3,999 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 310.6% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 6,610 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 30.1% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 24,520 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 5,680 shares in the last quarter. 71.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ADAP stock opened at $5.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $850.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.74 and a beta of 2.17. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.37 and a 52 week high of $8.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.73.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.60 million. Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,391.97% and a negative return on equity of 45.65%. As a group, analysts expect that Adaptimmune Therapeutics will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ADAP shares. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Jonestrading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.96.

About Adaptimmune Therapeutics

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc engages in the development of novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor platform enables the engineering of T-cells to target and destroy cancer, including solid tumors. The company was founded by Bent K. Jakobsen, James Julian Noble, and Helena Katrina Tayton-Martin in 2008 and is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom.

