Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $60.25.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on ADPT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $59.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research report on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.
In other Adaptive Biotechnologies news, insider Harlan S. Robins sold 3,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total transaction of $128,379.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Chad M. Cohen sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.30, for a total value of $161,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 82,772 shares of company stock valued at $2,994,892. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
ADPT stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.50. 260,097 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 806,945. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.25. Adaptive Biotechnologies has a 52 week low of $29.74 and a 52 week high of $71.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of -26.99 and a beta of 0.27.
Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $38.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.12 million. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 128.33% and a negative return on equity of 23.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.26) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Adaptive Biotechnologies will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Adaptive Biotechnologies Company Profile
Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp. engages in the development of an immune medicine platform. It harnesses the inherent biology of the adaptive immune system to transform the diagnosis and treatment of disease. Its products and services include immunoSEQ, clonoSEQ, cellular therapy, and vaccines. The company was founded by Chad Robins, Harlan Robins, and Chris Carlson in September 2009 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.
