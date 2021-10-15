Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Cowen

Analysts at Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) in a research note issued on Friday, 24/7 WallStreet reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ADPT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $59.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

Shares of ADPT traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $33.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 806,945. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.89 and a beta of 0.27. Adaptive Biotechnologies has a fifty-two week low of $29.74 and a fifty-two week high of $71.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.25.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.08. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 128.33% and a negative return on equity of 23.32%. The firm had revenue of $38.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.26) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 83.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Adaptive Biotechnologies will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Michelle Renee Griffin sold 14,916 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $522,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,420 shares in the company, valued at $574,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Harlan S. Robins sold 3,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.82, for a total value of $147,308.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 73,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,770,504.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,772 shares of company stock valued at $2,994,892 over the last quarter. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cutler Group LP purchased a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies during the second quarter valued at $28,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the first quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the first quarter valued at about $93,000. 82.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp. engages in the development of an immune medicine platform. It harnesses the inherent biology of the adaptive immune system to transform the diagnosis and treatment of disease. Its products and services include immunoSEQ, clonoSEQ, cellular therapy, and vaccines. The company was founded by Chad Robins, Harlan Robins, and Chris Carlson in September 2009 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

