ADM Tronics Unlimited, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADMT) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

ADM Tronics Unlimited, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADMT) saw a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a drop of 48.1% from the September 15th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ADMT opened at $0.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $8.11 million, a P/E ratio of -12.00 and a beta of -0.08. ADM Tronics Unlimited has a 1 year low of $0.09 and a 1 year high of $0.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.12.

ADM Tronics Unlimited (OTCMKTS:ADMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. ADM Tronics Unlimited had a negative net margin of 12.58% and a negative return on equity of 13.84%. The company had revenue of $0.83 million for the quarter.

ADM Tronics Unlimited, Inc operates as a technology-based developer and manufacturer, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of environmentally safe chemical products for industrial use; non-toxic composite fabricating resin; non-invasive, electronic therapy technology, electronic development and production and topical, dermatological products.

