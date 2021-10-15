Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Purchased by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 1,528.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 478,595 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 449,205 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned approximately 0.10% of Adobe worth $280,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Adobe in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new position in Adobe in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in Adobe by 58.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 106 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ADBE. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $735.00 to $765.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $660.00 to $740.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $575.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $625.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Adobe presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $679.57.

In related news, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $659.63, for a total value of $27,704.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,804,082.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 488 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $621.71, for a total transaction of $303,394.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,579 shares in the company, valued at $9,063,910.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,779 shares of company stock valued at $27,799,424. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe stock traded up $3.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $610.58. 36,388 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,272,260. The company has a market cap of $290.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $420.78 and a twelve month high of $673.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $628.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $570.80.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 20th. The software company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 38.79% and a return on equity of 35.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

