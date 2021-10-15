Advantage Energy (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) Price Target Increased to C$9.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Advantage Energy (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) had its price objective lifted by analysts at CIBC from C$7.00 to C$9.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on AAVVF. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Advantage Energy from C$5.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. TD Securities increased their price target on Advantage Energy from C$5.50 to C$6.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Advantage Energy from C$7.25 to C$9.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James increased their target price on Advantage Energy from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Advantage Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.19.

AAVVF stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,775. Advantage Energy has a 12 month low of $1.24 and a 12 month high of $5.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.43 and its 200-day moving average is $3.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 134.00 and a beta of 2.05.

Advantage Energy (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. Advantage Energy had a return on equity of 3.04% and a net margin of 4.35%. The company had revenue of $62.79 million during the quarter.

Advantage Energy Company Profile

Advantage Energy Ltd. engages in the development and production of natural gas and liquids. It focuses its operation in Glacier, Wembley, Valhalla, and Progress, Alberta. The company was founded on January 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

