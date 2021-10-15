Advaxis (NASDAQ:ADXS) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.49

Advaxis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADXS)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.49 and traded as high as $0.53. Advaxis shares last traded at $0.49, with a volume of 4,361,105 shares.

The firm has a market cap of $70.78 million, a P/E ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 2.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.49.

Get Advaxis alerts:

Advaxis (NASDAQ:ADXS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $0.25 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Advaxis by 47.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,750,482 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,667,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850,121 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Advaxis by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,341,124 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $987,000 after acquiring an additional 471,117 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Advaxis by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,027,417 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 297,663 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Advaxis in the 2nd quarter valued at about $263,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Advaxis by 1,848.0% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 417,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 396,163 shares during the last quarter. 6.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Advaxis (NASDAQ:ADXS)

Advaxis, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of cancer immunotherapies. It manages platform technology that utilizes live attenuated Listeria monocytogenes bioengineered to secrete antigen or adjuvant fusion proteins. The firm has four franchises in various stages of clinical and pre-clinical development, namely: HPV-associated cancers, prostate cancer, neoantigen therapy and hotspot mutation therapy.

Recommended Story: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for Advaxis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advaxis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.