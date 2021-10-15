AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF (NYSEARCA:DWSH) Shares Down 0.9%

Shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF (NYSEARCA:DWSH) fell 0.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $8.47 and last traded at $8.49. 25,308 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 37,346 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.57.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.77.

Further Reading: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Receive News & Ratings for AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.