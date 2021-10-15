Aeon (AEON) Reaches Market Capitalization of $5.94 Million

Aeon (CURRENCY:AEON) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 15th. In the last week, Aeon has traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Aeon coin can now be purchased for about $0.37 or 0.00000607 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Aeon has a market capitalization of $5.94 million and approximately $9,977.00 worth of Aeon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $268.44 or 0.00434769 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 58.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000493 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000104 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000265 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Aeon Profile

Aeon (CRYPTO:AEON) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 6th, 2014. Aeon’s total supply is 15,831,459 coins. Aeon’s official Twitter account is @AeonCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Aeon’s official website is www.aeon.cash . The Reddit community for Aeon is /r/aeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aeon is a private, secure, untraceable, decentralized digital currency. You are your bank, you control your funds, and nobody can trace your transfers unless you allow them to do so. Aeon uses a cryptographically sound system to allow you to send and receive funds without your transactions being easily revealed on the blockchain (the ledger of transactions that everyone has). This ensures that your purchases, receipts, and all transfers remain absolutely private by default. Using the power of a distributed peer-to-peer consensus network, every transaction on the network is cryptographically secured. Individual wallets have a 25-word mnemonic seed that is only displayed once and can be written down to backup the wallet. Wallet files are encrypted with a passphrase to ensure they are useless if stolen. By taking advantage of ring signatures, a special property of a certain type of cryptography, Aeon is able to ensure that transactions are not only untraceable but have an optional measure of ambiguity that ensures that transactions cannot easily be tied back to an individual user or computer. “

Buying and Selling Aeon

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aeon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aeon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

