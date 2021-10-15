AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $69.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AerCap from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th.

Shares of AerCap stock opened at $60.43 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.01. AerCap has a 12-month low of $24.29 and a 12-month high of $63.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. The stock has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a PE ratio of -21.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.42.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. AerCap had a positive return on equity of 9.32% and a negative net margin of 7.84%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AerCap will post 6.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AER. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in AerCap during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of AerCap by 46.2% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AerCap in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AerCap in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of AerCap by 216.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.01% of the company’s stock.

AerCap Holdings NV engages in aircraft leasing and aviation finance. The firm also provides aircraft owners, financiers and investors with asset services to manage an aircraft portfolio. It operates through leasing, financing, sales, and management of commercial aircraft and engines segment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

