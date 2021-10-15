AerSale (NASDAQ:ASLE) Sets New 52-Week High at $18.38

AerSale Co. (NASDAQ:ASLE)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $18.38 and last traded at $17.94, with a volume of 77385 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.85.

Separately, Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AerSale in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.93.

AerSale (NASDAQ:ASLE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $91.92 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AerSale Co. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ASLE. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AerSale in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,159,000. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of AerSale in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $912,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AerSale in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,082,000. Diametric Capital LP bought a new position in shares of AerSale in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $700,000. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of AerSale in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $489,000. 75.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AerSale (NASDAQ:ASLE)

AerSale Corporation provides aftermarket commercial aircraft, engines, and its parts to passenger and cargo airlines, leasing companies, original equipment manufacturers, and government and defense contractors, as well as maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) service providers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Management Solutions and Technical Operations (TechOps).

