Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD) Short Interest Update

Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 506,500 shares, a growth of 95.7% from the September 15th total of 258,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,380,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AEMD. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aethlon Medical by 238.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 579,664 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,852,000 after purchasing an additional 408,482 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aethlon Medical in the first quarter worth about $622,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Aethlon Medical by 54.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 103,121 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 36,368 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Aethlon Medical in the second quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aethlon Medical in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Aethlon Medical alerts:

Shares of AEMD stock opened at $3.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $54.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 0.54. Aethlon Medical has a 52 week low of $1.32 and a 52 week high of $12.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.50.

Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $0.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.40 million. As a group, analysts expect that Aethlon Medical will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Aethlon Medical in a research report on Friday, June 25th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Aethlon Medical in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Aethlon Medical Company Profile

Aethlon Medical, Inc is a medical technology company, which focuses on developing products to diagnose and treat life and organ threatening diseases. It develops Aethlon Hemopurifier, which is a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device designed to combat cancer and life-threatening viral infections. The firm operates through the following segments: Aethlon and ESI.

Featured Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Aethlon Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aethlon Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.