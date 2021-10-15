African Gold Acquisition Co. (NYSE:AGAC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

African Gold Acquisition Co. (NYSE:AGAC) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 122,700 shares, a growth of 100.8% from the September 15th total of 61,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 59,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

NYSE:AGAC traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $9.72. 472 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,454. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.68. African Gold Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.40 and a fifty-two week high of $9.75.

Get African Gold Acquisition alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AGAC. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of African Gold Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $3,753,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of African Gold Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $1,976,000. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new stake in shares of African Gold Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $1,881,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of African Gold Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $861,000. Finally, Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of African Gold Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $290,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.89% of the company’s stock.

African Gold Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger or mergers, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for African Gold Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for African Gold Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.