AGA Token (AGA) Tops 1-Day Volume of $1,923.00

AGA Token (CURRENCY:AGA) traded down 3.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 15th. AGA Token has a total market capitalization of $7.59 million and $1,923.00 worth of AGA Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, AGA Token has traded 16.6% higher against the US dollar. One AGA Token coin can now be bought for about $0.70 or 0.00001136 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001622 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001854 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $43.59 or 0.00070724 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $67.68 or 0.00109807 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $44.08 or 0.00071516 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,713.69 or 1.00123709 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,824.16 or 0.06204275 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00002636 BTC.

AGA Token Profile

AGA Token’s total supply is 5,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 10,842,561 coins. AGA Token’s official Twitter account is @agatkn . The official website for AGA Token is agatoken.com

AGA Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AGA Token directly using U.S. dollars.

