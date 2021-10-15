AGF Management (TSE:AGF.B) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.59

AGF Management Limited (TSE:AGF.B)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$7.59 and traded as high as C$7.74. AGF Management shares last traded at C$7.65, with a volume of 45,369 shares traded.

Several analysts have weighed in on AGF.B shares. CIBC reissued a “hold” rating and set a C$8.50 price objective on shares of AGF Management in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on AGF Management from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on AGF Management from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a C$9.00 price objective on shares of AGF Management in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$8.80.

The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.34. The company has a market capitalization of C$537.62 million and a P/E ratio of 4.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$7.50 and a 200 day moving average price of C$7.59.

AGF Management Limited is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to public and corporate DB pension plans, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds, corporate plans, insurance companies, and sub-advised mandates. Through its subsidiaries, it manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds along with separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios.

