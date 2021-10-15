Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX) Major Shareholder Acquires $4,874,376.00 in Stock

Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX) major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 5,734,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.85 per share, with a total value of $4,874,376.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ:AGRX traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.76. The company had a trading volume of 3,981,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,260,019. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.03 and its 200 day moving average is $1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.68 million, a PE ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 1.02. Agile Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.66 and a twelve month high of $3.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 3.18.

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 million. Equities analysts predict that Agile Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Agile Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Agile Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 36.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AGRX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $1.03 price objective (down from $6.00) on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Agile Therapeutics from $7.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Agile Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.63.

About Agile Therapeutics

Agile Therapeutics, Inc is a healthcare company, which engages in the development and commercialization of transdermal patch. Its lead product candidate, Twirla, also known as AG200-15, is an investigational low-dose, non-daily prescription contraceptive. The company was founded by Chien Te Yen on December 22, 1997 and is headquartered in Princeton, NJ.

