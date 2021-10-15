Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-three analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty-two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $140.71.

A has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Agilent Technologies from $144.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Citigroup raised their target price on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on Agilent Technologies from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

In other Agilent Technologies news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 9,033 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.06, for a total transaction of $1,490,986.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in A. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,313,990 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $167,061,000 after buying an additional 14,930 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $32,025,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $4,919,000. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp grew its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 2.0% during the second quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 122,905 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $18,304,000 after acquiring an additional 2,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the second quarter worth about $2,612,000.

Shares of A stock opened at $152.59 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.19 billion, a PE ratio of 47.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.00. Agilent Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $100.65 and a fifty-two week high of $179.57.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The medical research company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 26.12% and a net margin of 16.12%. Agilent Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.194 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.78%.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets; Diagnostics and Genomics; and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

Featured Article: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.