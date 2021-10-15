AGL Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:AGLXY) Short Interest Down 48.8% in September

AGL Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:AGLXY) saw a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, a decrease of 48.8% from the September 15th total of 16,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

AGL Energy stock opened at $4.50 on Friday. AGL Energy has a 52-week low of $3.85 and a 52-week high of $10.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.01.

Get AGL Energy alerts:

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were issued a dividend of $0.5627 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a yield of 10.43%.

AGL Energy Ltd. is an integrated renewable energy company, which engages in the provision of natural gas distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Customer Markets, Integrated Energy, and Investments. The Customer Markets segment includes retailing of electricity, gas, solar, and energy efficiency products and services.

Read More: Key terms to understand channel trading



Receive News & Ratings for AGL Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGL Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.