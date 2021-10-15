Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $90.61.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. National Bankshares cut Agnico Eagle Mines to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 10th. National Bank Financial cut Agnico Eagle Mines from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $97.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:AEM opened at $57.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.78. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 1-year low of $49.20 and a 1-year high of $84.43. The stock has a market cap of $14.15 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 0.72.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The mining company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.10. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 19.78%. The business had revenue of $966.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $901.42 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.27%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AEM. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 95.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,177,606 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $736,384,000 after buying an additional 5,933,523 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,789,784 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $681,568,000 after buying an additional 698,360 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,858,742 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $293,529,000 after buying an additional 972,443 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,820,651 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $230,810,000 after buying an additional 105,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,749,383 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $135,227,000 after buying an additional 60,225 shares in the last quarter. 59.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

