Agnico Eagle Mines Limited to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.74 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts (TSE:AEM)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) – Research analysts at Raymond James reduced their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines in a report released on Wednesday, October 13th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.74 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.96. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.77 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.23 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.33 EPS.

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported C$0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.73 by C$0.11. The company had revenue of C$1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.12 billion.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on AEM. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$90.00 to C$92.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. National Bankshares lowered Agnico Eagle Mines from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$97.00 to C$90.00 in a research note on Friday, September 10th. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$122.00 target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Monday, August 30th. National Bank Financial cut Agnico Eagle Mines from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating and set a C$97.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Agnico Eagle Mines to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$83.00 to C$79.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$99.00.

AEM opened at C$71.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$17.50 billion and a PE ratio of 18.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$70.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$76.79. Agnico Eagle Mines has a fifty-two week low of C$62.28 and a fifty-two week high of C$110.80.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is 32.31%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

