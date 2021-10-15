Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $79.61.

Several brokerages have commented on ADC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Truist Securities raised their price target on Agree Realty from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 31st. BTIG Research raised their price target on Agree Realty from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Agree Realty from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Agree Realty in a report on Friday, September 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock.

In related news, CEO Joey Agree purchased 3,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $67.56 per share, with a total value of $247,945.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John Rakolta, Jr. purchased 20,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $67.73 per share, for a total transaction of $1,373,090.29. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 30,443 shares of company stock worth $2,040,283. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Agree Realty by 172.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 387,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,085,000 after purchasing an additional 245,249 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Agree Realty by 39.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 638,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,022,000 after purchasing an additional 181,158 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Agree Realty by 7.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,127,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $925,326,000 after purchasing an additional 896,061 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Agree Realty by 8.3% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 25,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of Agree Realty by 196.9% during the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 219,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,749,000 after purchasing an additional 145,319 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Agree Realty stock opened at $69.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.69. The firm has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 42.74 and a beta of 0.31. Agree Realty has a 1 year low of $61.27 and a 1 year high of $75.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $71.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.11.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.12). Agree Realty had a return on equity of 3.64% and a net margin of 32.93%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Agree Realty will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.217 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 80.50%.

Agree Realty Company Profile

Agree Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, development, acquisition, and management of retail properties net leased to national tenants. It specializes in acquiring and developing net leased retail properties for retail tenants. The company was founded by Richard Agree in 1971 and is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, MI.

