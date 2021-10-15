AIB Group plc (OTCMKTS:AIBRF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

AIB Group plc (OTCMKTS:AIBRF) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 71,300 shares, a decline of 44.4% from the September 15th total of 128,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 89.1 days.

AIBRF opened at $2.65 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.74. AIB Group has a one year low of $1.06 and a one year high of $3.48.

AIBRF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank lowered AIB Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.65 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of AIB Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of AIB Group in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of AIB Group in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.65.

AIB Group Plc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate, Institutional, and Business Banking (CIB), Wholesale, AIB UK, and Group. The Retail Banking segment focuses on meeting the current, emerging and future needs of personal and SME customers.

