Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.39 Per Share

Analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.39 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Akamai Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.41. Akamai Technologies posted earnings of $1.31 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Akamai Technologies will report full year earnings of $5.62 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.58 to $5.67. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $6.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.89 to $6.48. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Akamai Technologies.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $852.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $845.52 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 17.52%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Akamai Technologies in a report on Monday, August 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Truist raised their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Akamai Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.73.

In other news, insider Rick M. Mcconnell sold 3,605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $432,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,140,520. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.54, for a total transaction of $711,240.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 13,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,648,417.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,605 shares of company stock worth $1,503,840 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $225,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,240 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after purchasing an additional 3,083 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 204,242 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $20,813,000 after purchasing an additional 62,405 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 3,320 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,808 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

AKAM stock traded up $1.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $106.32. 40,815 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,550,609. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $110.43 and its 200-day moving average is $111.99. The company has a market cap of $17.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.29, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 3.48. Akamai Technologies has a 12 month low of $92.64 and a 12 month high of $124.91.

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

