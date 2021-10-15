Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) Forecasted to Post FY2024 Earnings of $2.09 Per Share

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Akzo Nobel in a report released on Thursday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Counihan forecasts that the basic materials company will earn $2.09 per share for the year.

Get Akzo Nobel alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on AKZOY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Akzo Nobel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Akzo Nobel from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. HSBC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS AKZOY opened at $36.42 on Friday. Akzo Nobel has a 1 year low of $31.88 and a 1 year high of $44.14. The stock has a market cap of $20.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.03 and a 200 day moving average of $40.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.02). Akzo Nobel had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 9.34%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter.

About Akzo Nobel

Akzo Nobel NV is a holding company that engages in the manufacture and sale of coating and paint products. It operates through the following segments: Decorative Paints and Performance Coatings. The Decorative Paints segment manufactures and supplies a range of interior and exterior decoration and protection products for professional and do-it-yourself markets.

Further Reading: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Akzo Nobel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akzo Nobel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.