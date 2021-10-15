Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by investment analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

AKZOY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Akzo Nobel from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. HSBC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Akzo Nobel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

Akzo Nobel stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $36.42. 41,597 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,394. Akzo Nobel has a 1 year low of $31.88 and a 1 year high of $44.14. The firm has a market cap of $20.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.46.

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter. Akzo Nobel had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 9.34%. As a group, analysts predict that Akzo Nobel will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

About Akzo Nobel

Akzo Nobel NV is a holding company that engages in the manufacture and sale of coating and paint products. It operates through the following segments: Decorative Paints and Performance Coatings. The Decorative Paints segment manufactures and supplies a range of interior and exterior decoration and protection products for professional and do-it-yourself markets.

