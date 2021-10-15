Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $10.03

Alamos Gold Inc. (TSE:AGI) (NYSE:AGI) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$10.03 and traded as high as C$10.11. Alamos Gold shares last traded at C$10.08, with a volume of 607,614 shares changing hands.

AGI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from C$13.50 to C$13.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Laurentian set a C$14.25 target price on Alamos Gold in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Laurentian Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$14.25 target price on shares of Alamos Gold in a research report on Friday, July 30th. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$15.50 price objective on shares of Alamos Gold in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price target on Alamos Gold from C$13.50 to C$13.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$12.85.

The business has a fifty day moving average of C$9.53 and a 200 day moving average of C$10.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market cap of C$3.96 billion and a PE ratio of 134.40.

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) (NYSE:AGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$239.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$269.39 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.031 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 113.33%.

About Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI)

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold in North America, Canada, and Mexico. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 5,587 ha located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

