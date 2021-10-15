Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) (TSE:AD.UN) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) (TSE:AD.UN)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$18.24. Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) shares last traded at C$18.20, with a volume of 72,006 shares trading hands.

AD.UN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$21.00 price objective on shares of Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Acumen Capital raised their price target on shares of Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) from C$22.50 to C$23.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) from C$22.50 to C$23.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Cormark cut their price target on shares of Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) from C$23.50 to C$23.00 in a report on Friday, July 30th.

Get Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of C$818.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$18.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.94, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Alaris Royalty Corp. is a private equity firm specializing in management buyouts, growth capital, lower & middle market, later stage, industry consolidation, growth capital, and mature investments. The firm does not invest in turnarounds and start-ups. It prefers to invest in the companies based in all industries except for those with a declining asset base, such as oil and gas resource companies, or any industry that carry the risk of obsolescence such as high tech and focuses on business services, professional services, information services, healthcare services, distribution & logistics, industrials, consumer products.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.