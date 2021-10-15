Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $104.57.

ALRM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Alarm.com in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Alarm.com from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on Alarm.com from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. William Blair reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Alarm.com in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Alarm.com from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

NASDAQ:ALRM opened at $81.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 51.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 7.48, a current ratio of 8.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Alarm.com has a 52-week low of $57.31 and a 52-week high of $108.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.73.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $188.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.26 million. Alarm.com had a net margin of 11.90% and a return on equity of 15.39%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alarm.com will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alarm.com news, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 1,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.49, for a total value of $139,177.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total value of $1,931,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 290,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,447,179.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 52,959 shares of company stock valued at $4,119,276. 6.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Alarm.com by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 2,705 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alarm.com by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,992 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 3.2% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,937 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 0.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 34,800 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,006,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 9.5% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,441 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.21% of the company’s stock.

Alarm.com

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of wireless and web-enabled security system technology. The firm offers security, video monitoring, and energy management solutions. It operates through the Alarm.com and Other segments. The Alarm.com segment represents cloud-based platform for the connected home and related connected home solutions.

