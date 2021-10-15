Alcoa (NYSE:AA) Board Approves Share Buyback Plan

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, October 14th, RTT News reports. The company plans to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to purchase up to 4.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

AA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup upgraded Alcoa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alcoa in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Argus upgraded Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $49.94 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Alcoa from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Alcoa from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.36.

Shares of NYSE:AA traded up $7.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $56.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,353,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,331,102. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.56 and a beta of 2.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.95. Alcoa has a fifty-two week low of $12.03 and a fifty-two week high of $56.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The industrial products company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. Alcoa had a return on equity of 5.16% and a net margin of 4.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.17) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alcoa will post 6.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This is an increase from Alcoa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%.

Alcoa Company Profile

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

