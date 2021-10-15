Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) Sets New 12-Month High at $24.43

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $24.43 and last traded at $23.94, with a volume of 213388 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $24.05.

ALEX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alexander & Baldwin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Piper Sandler raised Alexander & Baldwin from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised Alexander & Baldwin from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 92.81 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.06 and a 200 day moving average of $19.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. Alexander & Baldwin had a return on equity of 2.43% and a net margin of 8.32%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th. This is a positive change from Alexander & Baldwin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Alexander & Baldwin’s dividend payout ratio is 94.74%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALEX. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 5.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,248,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $206,079,000 after purchasing an additional 576,873 shares during the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 2,264.3% during the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 2,627,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,515,938 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 3.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,579,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,675,000 after purchasing an additional 77,649 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 4.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,829,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,554,000 after purchasing an additional 86,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 3.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,446,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,504,000 after purchasing an additional 43,282 shares during the last quarter. 83.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc engages in real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate, Land Operations, and Materials and Construction. The Commercial Real Estate segment includes investments and acquisitions, construction and development, in-house leasing and property management, and asset management.

