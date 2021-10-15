Algorand 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $308.52 Million (ALGO)

Algorand (CURRENCY:ALGO) traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 15th. In the last week, Algorand has traded 7.7% lower against the US dollar. Algorand has a total market capitalization of $10.86 billion and approximately $308.52 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Algorand coin can currently be purchased for about $1.77 or 0.00002978 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $55.29 or 0.00093171 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $237.59 or 0.00400376 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.02 or 0.00013517 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.80 or 0.00035057 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000472 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00009758 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000552 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001518 BTC.

About Algorand

Algorand (ALGO) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 6,612,887,118 coins and its circulating supply is 6,144,675,756 coins. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algorand . The official message board for Algorand is medium.com/algorand-foundation . The Reddit community for Algorand is /r/AlgorandOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation

According to CryptoCompare, “The Algorand platform is the first public, a permissionless pure proof-of-stake blockchain protocol that solves the “blockchain trilemma” of achieving scalability, security, and true decentralization all at once. Performance on the Algorand platform exceeds 1000 transactions per second (TPS) with a latency of fewer than 5 seconds, putting it on par with the throughput of major global payment networks without compromising security or decentralization. “

Buying and Selling Algorand

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Algorand should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Algorand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

