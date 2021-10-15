Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO) Short Interest Update

Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,200 shares, a drop of 44.9% from the September 15th total of 27,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several research firms have commented on ALCO. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Alico from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alico from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th.

ALCO stock opened at $34.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.78. The company has a market capitalization of $260.78 million, a P/E ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.50. Alico has a 1-year low of $27.95 and a 1-year high of $38.58.

Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $34.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.40 million. Alico had a return on equity of 1.59% and a net margin of 48.47%. On average, analysts anticipate that Alico will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.77%. Alico’s payout ratio is currently -833.33%.

In other Alico news, Director Arlon Valencia Holdings Llc sold 7,500 shares of Alico stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.29, for a total transaction of $272,175.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 65,999 shares of company stock valued at $2,340,858. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALCO. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Alico by 42.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Alico by 100.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Alico in the second quarter valued at about $78,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Alico in the second quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in Alico by 159.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,676 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.58% of the company’s stock.

About Alico

Alico, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of agribusiness and land management. The firm offers environmental services, land leasing, cattle ranching, and related support operations. It operates through the following segments: Alico Citrus, Land Management and Operations. The Alico Citrus segment includes activities related to planting, owning, cultivating, and managing citrus groves in order to produce fruit for sale to fresh, and processed citrus markets.

