Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) Director Jeffrey H. Margolis Sells 1,200 Shares

Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) Director Jeffrey H. Margolis sold 1,200 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $21,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of Alignment Healthcare stock traded down $0.43 on Friday, reaching $18.62. 228,959 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 358,066. Alignment Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.00 and a 1-year high of $28.59. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.49.

Get Alignment Healthcare alerts:

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $308.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.27 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alignment Healthcare, Inc. will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on ALHC. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $38.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alignment Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 26.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Alignment Healthcare during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Alignment Healthcare during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Alignment Healthcare during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Rokos Capital Management LLP purchased a new stake in Alignment Healthcare during the first quarter worth about $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

About Alignment Healthcare

Alignment Healthcare, Inc provides a consumer-centric platform that delivers customized health care to seniors in the United States. It offers medicare advantage plans and health plan options to its partners and patients with customized care and service; and preferred provider organization offerings.

See Also: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for Alignment Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alignment Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.