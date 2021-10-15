Alkuri Global Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:KURI) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Alkuri Global Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:KURI) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 539,200 shares, a drop of 40.7% from the September 15th total of 909,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 182,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KURI. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alkuri Global Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $19,965,000. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Alkuri Global Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $17,226,000. 683 Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alkuri Global Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $15,571,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Alkuri Global Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,191,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Alkuri Global Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,058,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Alkuri Global Acquisition alerts:

NASDAQ:KURI opened at $9.99 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.93. Alkuri Global Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.02 and a twelve month high of $10.10.

Alkuri Global Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Ark Global Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Alkuri Global Acquisition Corp.

Recommended Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Alkuri Global Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alkuri Global Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.