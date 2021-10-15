All Sports Trading Down 8.5% Over Last 7 Days (SOC)

All Sports (CURRENCY:SOC) traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 15th. One All Sports coin can currently be bought for $0.0072 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, All Sports has traded 8.5% lower against the US dollar. All Sports has a market cap of $10.85 million and approximately $1.87 million worth of All Sports was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get All Sports alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001628 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $27.01 or 0.00043987 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002409 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $128.37 or 0.00209051 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $57.07 or 0.00092941 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001629 BTC.

All Sports Profile

All Sports (SOC) is a coin. Its launch date was January 18th, 2018. All Sports’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins. All Sports’ official Twitter account is @allsportschain and its Facebook page is accessible here . All Sports’ official message board is medium.com/@allsports . The official website for All Sports is www.allsportschain.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The All Sports Platform focuses on the global online market and intends to build a network of prediction service system. In addition to building the underlying SDK based on the All Sports public blockchain, it also provides customised user-end applications, including but not limited to PC end, H5 webpage, App(iOS & Android), mini programmes. SOC is a asset ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as an utility token on the All Sports platform. “

All Sports Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as All Sports directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade All Sports should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy All Sports using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for All Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for All Sports and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.