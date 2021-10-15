Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) Shares Sold by Kiltearn Partners LLP

Kiltearn Partners LLP lowered its stake in shares of Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) by 10.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,595 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,100 shares during the period. Alleghany accounts for 1.1% of Kiltearn Partners LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Kiltearn Partners LLP owned 0.31% of Alleghany worth $28,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Alleghany during the second quarter worth $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alleghany by 120.8% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 53 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alleghany in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alleghany by 186.4% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alleghany in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. 82.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Y traded up $1.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $658.19. 519 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,675. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $654.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $671.11. Alleghany Co. has a 1-year low of $537.82 and a 1-year high of $737.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $9.13 billion, a PE ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 0.65.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $17.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.89 by $1.50. Alleghany had a return on equity of 5.93% and a net margin of 8.54%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on Y shares. JMP Securities upped their price target on Alleghany from $775.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Alleghany from $890.00 to $915.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

Alleghany Corp. engages in the provision of property, casualty reinsurance, insurance and financial services. It operates its through the Reinsurance and Insurance segments. The Reinsurance segment consists of property and casualty and other reinsurance operations. The Insurance segment consists of property and casualty insurance operations.

