Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) Shares Gap Up to $17.10

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $17.10, but opened at $18.15. Allegheny Technologies shares last traded at $17.94, with a volume of 16,151 shares trading hands.
Several research firms have commented on ATI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Allegheny Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $25.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Allegheny Technologies from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Allegheny Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.
The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 626.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,743 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in Allegheny Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $70,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Allegheny Technologies by 59.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Allegheny Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $132,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Allegheny Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $139,000.
About Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI)
Allegheny Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of specialty materials and components. It operates through the High Performance Materials and Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S) segments. The HPMC segment consists of the production of materials, parts, and components for aerospace and defense, medical, and energy markets.
