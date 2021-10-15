Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) Shares Gap Up to $17.10

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $17.10, but opened at $18.15. Allegheny Technologies shares last traded at $17.94, with a volume of 16,151 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have commented on ATI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Allegheny Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $25.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Allegheny Technologies from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Allegheny Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $616.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $613.60 million. Allegheny Technologies had a negative return on equity of 12.16% and a negative net margin of 47.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Allegheny Technologies Incorporated will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 626.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,743 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in Allegheny Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $70,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Allegheny Technologies by 59.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Allegheny Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $132,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Allegheny Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $139,000.

About Allegheny Technologies

Allegheny Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of specialty materials and components. It operates through the High Performance Materials and Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S) segments. The HPMC segment consists of the production of materials, parts, and components for aerospace and defense, medical, and energy markets.

