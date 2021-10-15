Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.57

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.57 and traded as high as $11.92. Alliance Resource Partners shares last traded at $11.49, with a volume of 732,490 shares changing hands.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Alliance Resource Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.57.

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The energy company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $362.44 million for the quarter. Alliance Resource Partners had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 12.02%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARLP. UBS Group AG increased its position in Alliance Resource Partners by 166.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,407 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Alliance Resource Partners by 85.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,921 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 3,185 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Alliance Resource Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Alliance Resource Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in Alliance Resource Partners by 45.8% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 22,750 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 7,150 shares in the last quarter. 17.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alliance Resource Partners Company Profile (NASDAQ:ARLP)

Alliance Resource Partners LP is a natural resource company, which produces and markets coal to United States utilities and industrial users. It operates through the following segments: Illinois Basin, Appalachia, Minerals, and Other & Corporate. The Illinois Basin segment is comprised of Webster County coal’s Dotiki mining complex, Gibson mining complex, which includes the Gibson north mine and the Gibson south project, Hopkins County coal’s Elk Creek mining complex, White County coal’s Pattiki mining complex, Warrior’s mining complex, River View’s mining complex, the Sebree property and certain properties of Alliance Resource Properties and ARP Sebree LLC.

