AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NYSE:NIE) Short Interest Up 89.6% in September

AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NYSE:NIE) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 25,600 shares, an increase of 89.6% from the September 15th total of 13,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 50,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NYSE:NIE) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,602 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,307 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund were worth $1,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Shares of NIE traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.24. The company had a trading volume of 41,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,958. AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund has a twelve month low of $23.76 and a twelve month high of $30.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.23 and its 200-day moving average is $29.66.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 10th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.03%.

AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund Company Profile

AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

