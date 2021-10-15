Allied Healthcare Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:AHPI) Short Interest Update

Allied Healthcare Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:AHPI) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 150,000 shares, a growth of 80.9% from the September 15th total of 82,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,250,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 5.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Allied Healthcare Products from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Allied Healthcare Products during the 2nd quarter valued at $197,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Allied Healthcare Products during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in Allied Healthcare Products by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 19,414 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Allied Healthcare Products by 259.4% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 44,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 32,047 shares in the last quarter. 5.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AHPI opened at $6.03 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Allied Healthcare Products has a 1 year low of $3.45 and a 1 year high of $16.41.

Allied Healthcare Products Company Profile

Allied Healthcare Products, Inc manufactures, markets, and distributes a variety of respiratory products used in the health care industry to hospitals, hospital equipment dealers, hospital construction contractors, home health care dealers, and emergency medical product dealers. Its products include respiratory care products, medical gas equipment, and emergency medical products.

