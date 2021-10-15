Alpha Impact (IMPACT) Trading 5.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Alpha Impact (CURRENCY:IMPACT) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 15th. Alpha Impact has a total market capitalization of $9.72 million and approximately $1,563.00 worth of Alpha Impact was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Alpha Impact has traded down 5.9% against the US dollar. One Alpha Impact coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0300 or 0.00000049 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Alpha Impact alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001621 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001854 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.17 or 0.00068345 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.56 or 0.00111114 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43.50 or 0.00070497 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $61,722.56 or 1.00032916 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,852.83 or 0.06244225 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00002578 BTC.

Alpha Impact Profile

Alpha Impact’s total supply is 424,128,123 coins and its circulating supply is 324,347,373 coins. Alpha Impact’s official Twitter account is @AlphaImpact_fi

Alpha Impact Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Impact directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alpha Impact should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Alpha Impact using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Alpha Impact Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alpha Impact and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.