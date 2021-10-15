Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NASDAQ:AMR) Trading Up 8.6%

Shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMR) were up 8.6% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $62.63 and last traded at $62.63. Approximately 3,182 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 235,604 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.65.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AMR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. B. Riley upped their price objective on Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd.

The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.15 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.55.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NASDAQ:AMR) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.71). The firm had revenue of $395.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.00 million. Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a negative net margin of 14.65% and a negative return on equity of 79.93%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the first quarter valued at about $19,253,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the first quarter worth about $18,265,000. Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the first quarter worth about $13,327,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the first quarter worth about $10,997,000. Finally, Silver Point Capital L.P. bought a new position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the first quarter worth about $8,630,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.93% of the company’s stock.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMR)

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc is a mining company. It engages in the provision of met and thermal coal. The firm operates through the following business segments: Met, CAPP-Thermal, and All Other. The Met segment consists of met coal mines, including Deep Mine 41, Road Fork 52, Black Eagle, and Lynn Branch.

