Alpha Partners Technology Merger (NASDAQ:APTMU) Shares Down 0.2%

Alpha Partners Technology Merger Corp (NASDAQ:APTMU) shares dropped 0.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.83 and last traded at $9.88. Approximately 557 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 71,636 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.90.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.92.

