Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Position Decreased by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,670,462 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 147,978 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 1.6% of Northern Trust Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.55% of Alphabet worth $9,199,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 249,281.4% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,249,401 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 1,248,900 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 104.8% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,220 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $56,308,000 after buying an additional 597,326 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 64.8% during the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,123,034 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,813,907,000 after buying an additional 441,546 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Alphabet by 9.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,920,416 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,825,819,000 after buying an additional 326,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Alphabet by 168.7% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 402,007 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $831,604,000 after buying an additional 252,373 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GOOG shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Alphabet from $2,635.00 to $3,034.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,900.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,102.57.

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder Capitalg 2014 Lp sold 356,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $36,327,504.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Sergey Brin sold 13,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,798.28, for a total transaction of $38,865,310.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 508,728 shares of company stock worth $459,355,508. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $2.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2,830.52. 40,471 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,305,756. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.64, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,514.62 and a 52-week high of $2,936.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,808.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,572.22.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The company had revenue of $61.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.08 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. Alphabet’s revenue was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $10.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Recommended Story: Momentum Indicators

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.