Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is Family Management Corp’s 6th Largest Position

Family Management Corp raised its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,661 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 3.7% of Family Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Family Management Corp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $13,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covey Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Covey Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,189 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,515,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 314.3% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 58 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,014 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,091,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 734 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,202,000. 34.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet stock traded down $1.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2,821.96. 47,451 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,525,675. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2,795.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,534.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.54, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,508.48 and a fifty-two week high of $2,925.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.89 by $7.37. The firm had revenue of $50.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.07 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $10.13 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3,350.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $3,325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,575.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,884.67.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

